ChampionX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ChampionX to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,449. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.