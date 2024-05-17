Chardan Capital Weighs in on Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchestra BioMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Orchestra BioMed has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 2,330.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the third quarter worth $43,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 211.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

