Charles J. Pivirotto Purchases 5,160 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Pivirotto bought 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,721.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,140.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $388.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.73. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

