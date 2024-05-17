Cheelee (CHEEL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $368.94 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Cheelee has a total market cap of $368.94 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for $19.07 or 0.00028783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 18.81618729 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,812,316.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

