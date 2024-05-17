Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $40.69

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.69, but opened at $39.00. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 796,640 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.