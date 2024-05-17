Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$7.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

