Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Trading Down 0.2 %
Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 43.42%.
Insider Activity
In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
