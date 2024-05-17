China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,558. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
