China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,558. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.