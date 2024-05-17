China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of CJJD opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
