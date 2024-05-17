Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $214.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.50.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

CHRD opened at $178.97 on Monday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.