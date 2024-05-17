CIBC Boosts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.60

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$194.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.07.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

