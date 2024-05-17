CIBC Boosts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.60

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.
