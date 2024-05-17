CIBC Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$103.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Shares of PBH opened at C$92.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

