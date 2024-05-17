Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

