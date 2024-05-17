Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,038,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,220,637. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 200,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 93,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

