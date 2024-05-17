Citigroup Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $3.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $3.85 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455,741. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

