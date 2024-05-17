CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLSK. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.22.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,644 shares of company stock worth $24,767,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

