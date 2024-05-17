CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 10.6%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33). 620,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 758,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.99. The company has a market cap of £36.72 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of -0.99.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

