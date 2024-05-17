Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.31 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $97.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,523 shares of company stock valued at $66,623. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

