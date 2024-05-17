Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 3.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.84 and last traded at $206.64. Approximately 3,446,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,693,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.