Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned about 1.74% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XCEM. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth $15,624,000. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,525,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 268,271 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,407,000.

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

