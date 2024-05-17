CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.02.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COMM

CommScope Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. CommScope has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,195,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 811,444 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.