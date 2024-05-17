Comparing DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DiamondHead and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondHead 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than DiamondHead.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondHead N/A N/A $2.71 million N/A N/A Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.46 -$62.72 million ($4.80) -1.22

This table compares DiamondHead and Prenetics Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DiamondHead has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondHead and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondHead N/A -68.55% 2.04% Prenetics Global -193.60% -11.15% -9.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of DiamondHead shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of DiamondHead shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DiamondHead has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DiamondHead beats Prenetics Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

