Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 194.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.00. 19,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

