Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$4,150.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4,008.33.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,683.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3,692.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,501.61. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,577.11 and a 12 month high of C$3,856.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 112.7715437 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.378 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

