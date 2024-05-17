Contrasting Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) & Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and Howden Joinery Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $11.44 billion N/A $661.73 million $0.76 11.29 Howden Joinery Group $2.87 billion 2.23 $316.60 million N/A N/A

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Dividends

Profitability

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Japan Airlines pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Japan Airlines and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 5.81% 10.51% 3.61% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Japan Airlines and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Airlines beats Howden Joinery Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

