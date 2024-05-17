Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.61 on June 14th

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Copa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Copa has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Copa to earn $17.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $109.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

