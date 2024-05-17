Copa Holdings, S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.61 (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Copa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Copa has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $109.41 on Friday. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

