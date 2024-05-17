Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copart stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 2,081,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,731. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. Copart has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

