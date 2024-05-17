Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Director Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) Director R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 35.4 %

Shares of CVE CUU opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.15 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

