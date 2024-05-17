Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Director Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) Director R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.
Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 35.4 %
Shares of CVE CUU opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.15 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
About Copper Fox Metals
