Cormark Comments on Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

