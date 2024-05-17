Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.01 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.