Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Down 1.1 %

Couchbase stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $310,254.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 441,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,552.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,228 shares of company stock worth $1,515,192. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Couchbase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.