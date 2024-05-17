Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.
Country Garden Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.