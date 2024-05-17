Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

