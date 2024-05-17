Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after purchasing an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after acquiring an additional 399,468 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

