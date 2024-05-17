Covey Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 9.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after buying an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 232,821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $14,838,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KKR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $107.94.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

