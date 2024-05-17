Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after CL King downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. CL King now has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 336894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBRL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $2,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

