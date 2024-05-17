Craig Hallum Lowers SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $19.00

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Price Performance

SoundThinking stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.