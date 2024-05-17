Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Creative Medical Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Creative Medical Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Creative Medical Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.08).

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

CELZ opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Creative Medical Technology has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

