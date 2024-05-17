Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $958,650.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $958,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,718,602 shares in the company, valued at $169,395,232.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $957,550.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $952,050.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,217,150.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,150.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,164,350.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.