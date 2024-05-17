Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

