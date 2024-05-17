Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.20

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 10678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $660.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

