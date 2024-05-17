CRH (NYSE:CRH) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. CRH has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $11,700,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

