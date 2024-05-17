Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.42.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,664 shares of company stock worth $13,965,618 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after buying an additional 270,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

