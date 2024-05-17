CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.64 and last traded at $55.52. 345,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,741,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,992 shares of company stock worth $4,525,135 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 141,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

