CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 196,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 105,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 289,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.