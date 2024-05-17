Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,423,379. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

