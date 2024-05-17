Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 798,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

