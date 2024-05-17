DA Davidson Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $75.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

WMT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,785,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,658,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $518.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,632.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 92,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 86,726 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

