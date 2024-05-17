Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Daily Journal

Daily Journal Trading Down 0.7 %

DJCO stock opened at $386.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.04. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $276.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.95. The firm has a market cap of $532.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.03.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.