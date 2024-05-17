David R. Guyer Sells 11,625 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $12.17. 348,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,141. The firm has a market cap of $633.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

