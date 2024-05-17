DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVA. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Get DaVita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Stock Down 1.0 %

DVA stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. DaVita has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,406 shares of company stock worth $14,119,024. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.